US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

