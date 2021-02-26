US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.40% of IntriCon worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

