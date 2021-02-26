US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

