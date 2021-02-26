US Bancorp DE Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $415,738.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,743 shares in the company, valued at $42,531,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654 in the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

