US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.35 million.US Ecology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 270,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,598. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $47.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

