USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Hits $15.04 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.82 or 0.00487105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00082565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00477205 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

