UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.81. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.