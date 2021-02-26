VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.27. 516,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 381,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm has a market cap of $188.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

