Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.22. 2,695,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,971,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.