Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.82

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The stock has a market cap of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

