Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 129,064 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $76,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 297,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

