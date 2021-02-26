Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,186 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $107,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,545. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

