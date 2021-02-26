Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 53,309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $62,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

