Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $70,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 9,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Deere & Company by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.65. 30,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,544. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $353.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

