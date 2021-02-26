Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,561 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Cerner worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cerner by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cerner by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,494. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.