Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $83,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.78. 3,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.