Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $56,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,370. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,944 shares of company stock worth $23,573,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

