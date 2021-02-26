Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Zimmer Biomet worth $112,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

