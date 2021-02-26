Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 42,918 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,918 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

