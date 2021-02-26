VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.58

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $21.20. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 89,693 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.