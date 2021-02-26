Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $128.86

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.86 and last traded at $129.11, with a volume of 4445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.