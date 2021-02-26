Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $91,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $254.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.