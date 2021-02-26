Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.12. 145,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,887. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

