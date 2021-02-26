Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 48,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

