Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

