Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.30. The company had a trading volume of 394,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.