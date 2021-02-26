Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 14.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price dropped 14.2% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vapotherm traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 924,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 415,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $594.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.