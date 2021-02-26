Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to “In-Line” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.96.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock worth $31,020,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after acquiring an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

