Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 30,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.72. 7,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.