Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,029. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

