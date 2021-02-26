Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.58 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FedEx stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

