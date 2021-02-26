Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $89.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $89,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.92. 339,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.30. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

