Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 130,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 133.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 645,717 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 202,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.