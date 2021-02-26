Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

