Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 340,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 358,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,116,634.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 452.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.