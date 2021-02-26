Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

VCYT stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.66. 21,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.