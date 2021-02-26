VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. VEREIT also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of VER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,733. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

