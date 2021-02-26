Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.57 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

