Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCEL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,757,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

