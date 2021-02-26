Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells $1,601,322.24 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 62.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 84.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.