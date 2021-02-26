VERITY Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $93.45. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

