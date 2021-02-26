VERITY Wealth Advisors Takes $285,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 140,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.13. 6,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34.

