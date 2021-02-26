Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 303,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

