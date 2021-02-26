Vertical Research Upgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to “Hold”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $153.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

