Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $414,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

