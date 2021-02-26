Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.01-1.06 EPS.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. 51,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,657. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

