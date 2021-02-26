ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $80.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

