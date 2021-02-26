ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,010 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

