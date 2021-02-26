ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

