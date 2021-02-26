Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 500.44 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.